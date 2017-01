The House passed Governor Hutchinson’s plan to alter the funding formula for higher education by 80-10, with 3 voting present. The bill , filed by, would send state dollars to public colleges and universities based on performance. The state now awards colleges and universities money mostly based on enrollment.The bill would not establish a new funding model. Rather, it would require the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board to authorize a model developed by the state Department of Education following principles set forth in the legislation.The bill now heads to the Senate Education Committee.