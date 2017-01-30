Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017

Arkansas Politics / Higher education Funding formula change for higher ed passes the House

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 5:58 PM
Arkansas Nonprofit News Network

The House passed Governor Hutchinson’s plan to alter the funding formula for higher education by 80-10, with 3 voting present. The bill, filed by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle), would send state dollars to public colleges and universities based on performance. The state now awards colleges and universities money mostly based on enrollment.

The bill would not establish a new funding model. Rather, it would require the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board to authorize a model developed by the state Department of Education following principles set forth in the legislation.

The bill now heads to the Senate Education Committee.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Ibby Caputo

  • School choice bill draws criticism from superintendents, governor

    A bill that would establish education savings accounts in Arkansas is breaking new ground in school choice legislation, according to its sponsor. But critics — including the state’s influential school superintendent association — say it could pose major fiscal problems for Arkansas if passed in its current form.
    • by Ibby Caputo
    • Jan 26, 2017

  • Lawmakers pass governor's tax cut

    Governor Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut proposal for low-income earners passed in the Senate and the House yesterday.
    • by Ibby Caputo
    • Jan 24, 2017

  • Tax cut proposals move through legislature

    Governor's Hutchinson's tax cut for low-income earners advanced on a voice vote in the Senate Revenue and Tax committee Wednesday at the state Capitol. Meanwhile, a rival Earned Income Tax Credit proposal will be up for consideration in a House committee tomorrow.
    • by Ibby Caputo
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Too late

    Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.

  • Voter ID bill passes out of House committee

    House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas, passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.

  • Phony oaths

    he quadrennial and biennial swearing-in ceremonies, where men and women place their hands on a Bible, or a stack of them in President Trump's case, and swear allegiance to the constitutions of their nation or states, are always inspiring theater, if you can overlook the sanctimony. It's getting harder.

Visit Arkansas

No shortage of fun this February

No shortage of fun this February

It may be a short month, February...but it's not short on things to do in the Arkansas Delta!

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation