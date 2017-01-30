Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017

Arkansas Politics Gov. Hutchinson's scam to slip giveaway for soda industry into military retirement tax exemption bill

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge HUTCHINSON: Slips giveaway to corporate interest and tax hike onto unemployed into unrelated bill cutting taxes on military retirement benefits. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • HUTCHINSON: Slips giveaway to corporate interest and tax hike onto unemployed into unrelated bill cutting taxes on military retirement benefits.


The Arkansas House, as well as the Senate Revenue and Tax committee, are taking up bills this afternoon to create a tax exemption for military retirement pay, part of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposed package of tax cuts.

The measure will surely pass because a tax break for veterans is understandably popular. But it will also include an entirely unrelated plan to enact a massive giveaway to the soft drink industry, paid for by raising taxes on unemployment benefits and digital downloads. That...might be less popular! So rather than trying to defend it on the merits, the governor's team is sneaking it through under the cover of the military retirement pay tax exemption.

A little background: Lobbyists for the soft drink industry have fought tooth and nail against the wholesale-level tax on soft drink syrup since it was implemented by Gov. Jim Guy Tucker in 1992 (and approved by referendum in 1994 by a wide margin). Hutchinson is now set to deliver those lobbyists a $6 million tax cut.

Let's leave aside the question of whether a tax break for military pensions is good policy. The governor and his allies have arranged this bill so that if legislators want to vote for that tax break, they also have to back the totally unrelated $6 million cut on soft drink syrup — paid for by a couple of small tax increases hitting the unemployed and consumers. Hutchinson and co. have aimed to bamboozle the legislature and the public with a misleading explanation of the pay-fors. But let's be clear: There is no reason whatsoever that the tax exemption for the military necessitates a a tax hike on unemployment benefits and digital downloads or a giveaway to lobbyists for soda corporations.

Here are the numbers based on impact for fiscal year 2019:

* The exemption for military retirement benefits would cost around $13.4 million.

* The bill also includes an increased sales tax on candy and soft drinks which raises around...$13.8 million.

Catch that? The bill is already revenue neutral via the tax hike on candy and soft drink sales, without the inclusion of the tax increases on unemployment benefits and digital downloads (actually the state ends up coming out ahead by around $400,000 just based on the two measures above).

Many media outlets (and I think we've been guilty of this too) will, as a matter of shorthand, describe the unemployment benefits and digital downloads as a pay-for for the military benefits tax cut. But they're not! They are only in the bill to pay for the giveaway to the soda industry. Worth noting, as Rep. Michael John Gray did in House committee last week, that in practice, on net, the bill raises taxes on consumers of soda while lowering taxes on corporations involved in wholesale sales.

Next batch of numbers (again, based on impact for fiscal year 2019):

* Removing the income tax exemption on unemployment compensation: approximately $3.1 million

* Imposing tax on digital downloads (this replaced the earlier idea of removing the sales tax exemption on mobile homes, which turned out to be politically untenable): $2.4 million

* Cutting the wholesale-level tax on soft drink syrup by 40 percent: $5.9 million

Now, if you're scoring at home, this is essentially an entirely separate bill. Borrowing the $400,000 saved above, it's also revenue neutral. But let's think about how a bill like this might fly if it was introduced on its own merits. It's a tax hike on unemployed people and on consumers who make purchases online (heavily impacting college students and their families who may be getting certain needed materials online according to testimony at the House Committee last week) — in order to pay for a $6-million handout to soda wholesalers. Hard to believe this would pass! But piggyback it on to a tax cut for the military nobody wants to vote against? That'll do the trick. It's an ugly bit of sausage making, a clever gambit to tax folks that are out of work and everyday consumers in order to give a break to corporate interests.

Recommended viewing: Gray calls the Hutchinson administration and the bill's legislative backers out on this scam last Thursday, during the House committee meeting. He politely points out that they are clearly sticking in an irrelevant slate of policymaking into a bill — that the public probably wouldn't stomach — to "ride the coattails" of the more popular idea of a military retirement benefits tax cut.

The governor's staff and the bill's backers basically admit to the ruse. As bill sponsor Sen. Jake Files put it, "In an ideal situation, these things wouldn't have been joined together, but they are. ... It is this way. ... This was probably a way to achieve two goals at one time."

Well, then.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Arkansas Politics

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

  • More on the Ecclesia scandal; at least ten legislators directed GIF money to college

    The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette has more on the GIF scandal — though the central Arkansas D-G edition hasn't published it.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 30, 2017

  • Pizza tales from Rep. Stephen Meeks

    Unlike some legislators who cash in with shady consulting gigs (or out-and-out corruption), Rep. Stephen Meeks is out earning an honest living.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 30, 2017

  • Cotton and Boozman back Trump's travel ban

    No surprise: Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman are backing Donald Trump's controversial executive order — rolled out chaotically, incompetently, and arguably unconstitutionally over the weekend — enacting an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 30, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Too late

    Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.

  • Voter ID bill passes out of House committee

    House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas, passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.

  • Phony oaths

    he quadrennial and biennial swearing-in ceremonies, where men and women place their hands on a Bible, or a stack of them in President Trump's case, and swear allegiance to the constitutions of their nation or states, are always inspiring theater, if you can overlook the sanctimony. It's getting harder.

Visit Arkansas

No shortage of fun this February

No shortage of fun this February

It may be a short month, February...but it's not short on things to do in the Arkansas Delta!

Most Viewed

  • Under Trump, these renowned Fayetteville neurosurgeons would have been banned from coming to the U.S.

    There are stories all over the web and TV about the people who are being detained. It's also worth remembering the folks who're already here, but wouldn't have been allowed in under a Trump administration. Those include Dr. Mahan Ghiassi and Dr. Mayshan Ghiassi of Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, two of only about 100 doctors trained in minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery and conventional neurosurgery.

  • Pizza tales from Rep. Stephen Meeks

    Unlike some legislators who cash in with shady consulting gigs (or out-and-out corruption), Rep. Stephen Meeks is out earning an honest living.

  • Cotton and Boozman back Trump's travel ban

    No surprise: Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman are backing Donald Trump's controversial executive order — rolled out chaotically, incompetently, and arguably unconstitutionally over the weekend — enacting an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.

  • More on the Ecclesia scandal; at least ten legislators directed GIF money to college

    The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette has more on the GIF scandal — though the central Arkansas D-G edition hasn't published it.

  • Trump immigration protest at LR: Quick and fierce

    It was not even 24 hours ago that Sophia Said, director of the Interfaith Center; City Director Kathy Webb and others decided to organize a protest today of Donald Trump's executive order that has left people from Muslim countries languishing in airports or unable to come to the US at all — people with visas, green cards,a  post-doc graduate student en route to Harvard, Google employees abroad, families. I got the message today before noon; others didn't find out until it was going on. But however folks found out, they turned out in huge numbers, more than thousand men, women and children, on the grounds of the state Capitol to listen to speakers from all faiths and many countries.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation