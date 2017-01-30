Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017

More on the Ecclesia scandal; at least ten legislators directed GIF money to college

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 1:36 PM

Good story from Christie Swanson in the Northwest Arkansas edition of D-G over the weekend on the Eccelsia College scandal, which Max and Ernie Dumas have been covering here for the last few months.

As far as I know, the central Arkansas edition of the Democrat-Gazette has not published the story in print, which seems curious given that it relates to a federal corruption probe into state legislators' use of public funds.

Former Rep. Micah Neal pleaded guilty earlier this month to taking kickbacks in order to direct money to a health agency and to Ecclesia College, a tiny bible college in Springdale that offers degrees in Bible studies, Christian counseling, Christian leadership, communication or music ministry, business, or sports management (as well as emphases in pastoral leadership or worship ministry). The college says it had no role in directing money to Neal, who has said he got a cash kickback from a third party. The Justice Department's case mentions another state senator involved — it has become clear that this is apparently a reference to former Sen. Jon Woods.

Using the GIF process, a number of Republican lawmakers directed around $700,000 to Ecclesia between 2013 and 2015 for purchases of land of questionable need, led by Woods, who requested more than $350,000.

Some interesting tidbits from Swanson's story: Though most of the money was supposed to be for construction of student housing, there's no evidence of construction or structural renovation. And the land was purchased at well over its appraised value.

Doug Thompson wrote up a helpful sidebar listing the ten current or former legislators who directed state grants to Ecclesia College from 2013 through March 2015, totaling $617,500:

Woods (R-Springdale) $350,000

Sen. Bart Hester (R-Cave Springs) $60,000

State Sen. Cecile Bledsoe (R-Rogers) $60,000

Neal (R-Springdale) $50,000 to the college

Former state Rep. Randy Alexander (R-Rogers) $26,500

Rep. Charlie Collins (R-Fayetteville) $14,000

Rep. Jim Dotson (R-Bentonville) $13,5000 Dotson is an alumnus of Ecclesia College.

Rep. Bob Ballinger (R-Hindsville) $8,500

Rep. Debra Hobbs (R-Rogers) $10,000

Rep. Stephen Meeks (R-Greenbrier, the sole legislator on this list not from northwest Arkansas) $25,000 (for matching money for a federal student aid grant). 
Thompson also got quotes from each explaining their reasoning.

The list above totals $617,500. The figure doesn't include another $100,000 the college received via the West Central Arkansas Planning and Development  District in Hot Springs; it's unclear who directed that money.

Meanwhile, Max reported earlier this month on documentation that appears to show additional legislative GIF allotments, under the guise of "workforce development" to fund students attending the college, for Ecclesia later in 2015:

The following document covers some of the construction money that Ecclesia got as part of almost $600,000 in taxpayer support for construction on the church/college campus. But it also details money reportedly pledged in 2015 by local legislators from their GIF allotments in the name of workforce development to pay for students to attend the college — $1,000 from Sen. Uvalde Lindsey, $5,000 from Rep. Grant Hodges, $5,000 from Rep. Jana Della Rosa, $10,000 from Rep. Justin Harris and $5,000 from Rep. Charlie Collins. 

These are unrelated to the kickback probe.

For good background on the Ecclesia scandal, I recommend this column, which includes some of the ugly history behind the GIF process, from Dumas in December:

Never mind the establishment clauses of the U.S. and Arkansas constitutions, which once were thought to prevent either support of or antipathy toward any spiritual institution. ...

Nearly all the Republican legislators in the nine counties, led by the now retiring Sen. Jon Woods of Springdale, where the little school is located, pitched in to raise more than half a million dollars to buy nearby land with old family houses that are now listed as dormitories and for what apparently is just operating money.

Woods, who ran for the Senate on the promise that he would "rock the boat," pulled out of his re-election race at the filing deadline last month, and explained that he needed to spend more time with his family. That's rarely a good omen.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

  • Pizza tales from Rep. Stephen Meeks

    Unlike some legislators who cash in with shady consulting gigs (or out-and-out corruption), Rep. Stephen Meeks is out earning an honest living.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 30, 2017

  • Cotton and Boozman back Trump's travel ban

    No surprise: Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman are backing Donald Trump's controversial executive order — rolled out chaotically, incompetently, and arguably unconstitutionally over the weekend — enacting an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 30, 2017

  • Rapert files bill to delay medical marijuana amendment until federal law changes

    On a Sunday morning sidewalk, Sen. Jason Rapert is NOT, Lord, wishing he was stoned.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • In defense of Planned Parenthood and abortion rights

    An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 5, 2015

  • Arkansas: Land of .......

    Welcome to Arkansas: Land of cowardly politicians, discriminatory laws, inhumane turkey drops and lots and lots of Trump voters.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 8, 2016

  • Matt Campbell files ethics complaint against Dennis Milligan

    Little Rock attorney and blogger Matt Campbell, whose knack for deep research brought down Mark Darr, Mike Maggio and Dexter Suggs, now has his sights trained on another worthy target. Today, he filed a 113-page ethics complaint against state Treasurer Dennis Milligan that includes 14 separate allegations.
    • by Benjamin Hardy and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 20, 2015

Most Shared

  • Too late

    Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.

  • Voter ID bill passes out of House committee

    House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas, passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.

  • Phony oaths

    he quadrennial and biennial swearing-in ceremonies, where men and women place their hands on a Bible, or a stack of them in President Trump's case, and swear allegiance to the constitutions of their nation or states, are always inspiring theater, if you can overlook the sanctimony. It's getting harder.

Visit Arkansas

No shortage of fun this February

No shortage of fun this February

It may be a short month, February...but it's not short on things to do in the Arkansas Delta!

Most Viewed

  • Under Trump, these renowned Fayetteville neurosurgeons would have been banned from coming to the U.S.

    There are stories all over the web and TV about the people who are being detained. It's also worth remembering the folks who're already here, but wouldn't have been allowed in under a Trump administration. Those include Dr. Mahan Ghiassi and Dr. Mayshan Ghiassi of Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, two of only about 100 doctors trained in minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery and conventional neurosurgery.

  • Pizza tales from Rep. Stephen Meeks

    Unlike some legislators who cash in with shady consulting gigs (or out-and-out corruption), Rep. Stephen Meeks is out earning an honest living.

  • Cotton and Boozman back Trump's travel ban

    No surprise: Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman are backing Donald Trump's controversial executive order — rolled out chaotically, incompetently, and arguably unconstitutionally over the weekend — enacting an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.

  • Trump immigration protest at LR: Quick and fierce

    It was not even 24 hours ago that Sophia Said, director of the Interfaith Center; City Director Kathy Webb and others decided to organize a protest today of Donald Trump's executive order that has left people from Muslim countries languishing in airports or unable to come to the US at all — people with visas, green cards,a  post-doc graduate student en route to Harvard, Google employees abroad, families. I got the message today before noon; others didn't find out until it was going on. But however folks found out, they turned out in huge numbers, more than thousand men, women and children, on the grounds of the state Capitol to listen to speakers from all faiths and many countries.

  • Rumor mill: French Hill to Treasury?

    A little birdie in D.C. tells us that rumors are floating among Republican lobbyists that U.S. Rep. French Hill is going to be tapped by President Donald Trump for Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, the number two slot and typically a powerful role.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation