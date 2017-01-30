Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017

Arkansas Politics Pizza tales from Rep. Stephen Meeks

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 9:37 AM

meeks.png


Unlike some legislators who cash in with shady consulting gigs (or out-and-out corruption), Rep. Stephen Meeks is out earning an honest living.

Meeks has been detailing his stories of being a delivery man for Papa John's on his Twitter feed. I don't agree with Meeks on, say, tax policy, but I've been enjoying his dispatches. There is something beautifully American about one of the people's representatives sharing his tales of scraping together income on an hourly wage.

Meeks said that, keeping a promise to his boss, he does not talk politics on the job.

He has offered to answer, between deliveries, any questions about being a delivery guy posted to him on Twitter (several local politicians have asked whether he can deliver to their neighborhood — sorry, only Conway city limits for Meeks). A few tidbits: He swears that Papa John's pizza will be hot when it arrives by delivery. He says that appropriate tip depends on the size of the order but $3-5 is considered a healthy gratuity by most drivers. Sounds like tips vary widely; he recently had a night where everyone tipped but that's rare. "If the bill is $9.92 & you give driver $10 don't say 'keep the change' as if you're giving a tip," he stated. Yes. Good Lord, people!

What's the weirdest thing he's seen delivering pizza? He offers two stories. "Went to college dorm one night and vape smoke was so thick i could hardly see back wall of the front room. ... A few weeks ago I had six kids 7-12 range answer door. They assured me uncle was there, but I never saw him." Hmm. C'mon Conway, get weirder.

And one more tipping tale. Ouch:

meeks_tip_2.png

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Arkansas Politics

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

  • Cotton and Boozman back Trump's travel ban

    No surprise: Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman are backing Donald Trump's controversial executive order — rolled out chaotically, incompetently, and arguably unconstitutionally over the weekend — enacting an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 30, 2017

  • Rapert files bill to delay medical marijuana amendment until federal law changes

    On a Sunday morning sidewalk, Sen. Jason Rapert is NOT, Lord, wishing he was stoned.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 26, 2017

  • Rumor mill: French Hill to Treasury?

    A little birdie in D.C. tells us that rumors are floating among Republican lobbyists that U.S. Rep. French Hill is going to be tapped by President Donald Trump for Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, the number two slot and typically a powerful role.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Too late

    Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.

  • Voter ID bill passes out of House committee

    House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas, passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.

  • Phony oaths

    he quadrennial and biennial swearing-in ceremonies, where men and women place their hands on a Bible, or a stack of them in President Trump's case, and swear allegiance to the constitutions of their nation or states, are always inspiring theater, if you can overlook the sanctimony. It's getting harder.

Visit Arkansas

Most Viewed

  • Under Trump, these renowned Fayetteville neurosurgeons would have been banned from coming to the U.S.

    There are stories all over the web and TV about the people who are being detained. It's also worth remembering the folks who're already here, but wouldn't have been allowed in under a Trump administration. Those include Dr. Mahan Ghiassi and Dr. Mayshan Ghiassi of Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, two of only about 100 doctors trained in minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery and conventional neurosurgery.

  • Trump immigration protest at LR: Quick and fierce

    It was not even 24 hours ago that Sophia Said, director of the Interfaith Center; City Director Kathy Webb and others decided to organize a protest today of Donald Trump's executive order that has left people from Muslim countries languishing in airports or unable to come to the US at all — people with visas, green cards,a  post-doc graduate student en route to Harvard, Google employees abroad, families. I got the message today before noon; others didn't find out until it was going on. But however folks found out, they turned out in huge numbers, more than thousand men, women and children, on the grounds of the state Capitol to listen to speakers from all faiths and many countries.

  • Cotton and Boozman back Trump's travel ban

    No surprise: Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman are backing Donald Trump's controversial executive order — rolled out chaotically, incompetently, and arguably unconstitutionally over the weekend — enacting an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation