Remove two LR high schools from 'academic distress' list, Education Dept recommends

No shortage of fun this February
It may be a short month, February...but it's not short on things to do in the Arkansas Delta!
LITTLE ROCK — Based on three years of test scores, the Arkansas Department of Education recommends to the State Board of Education that one district and 10 schools be removed from the academic distress list.
Act 20 of 2016 (3rd Ex. Sess.) states that “the Department of Education may remove schools or school districts from academic distress status if the school or school district corrects all issues that caused the classification of academic distress.” The State Board of Education will consider the department’s recommendations at its Feb. 9 meeting.
At its April and August 2016 meetings, the State Board classified multiple schools and districts in academic distress. To be removed from the list, a school’s and/or district’s combined math and literacy proficiency percentages on the most recent three-year period of state mandated assessments must exceed 49.5 percent. Using scores from 2013-2014 and concordant scores from 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, the following schools have exceeded the 49.5 percent student performance threshold for being designated as being in academic distress.
Districts:
• Blytheville School District
Schools:
• Belair Middle School (Pine Bluff School District)
• Blytheville High School–A New Tech School (Blytheville School District)
• Dermott High School (Dermott School District)
• J.A. Fair High School (Little Rock School District)
• Jacksonville Middle School (Jacksonville North Pulaski School District)
• Little Rock Preparatory Academy Elementary (Little Rock Preparatory Academy)
• McClellan Magnet High School (Little Rock School District)
• Mineral Springs High School (Mineral Springs School District)
• Pine Bluff High School (Pine Bluff School District)
• Watson Chapel High School (Watson Chapel School District)
Showing 1-1 of 1
Sound inserts an important thought into this thread. How many honest pizza deliveries would be…
Looks like !A!SA! and Johnny Key are positioning to sell off these two high schools…
Norma, can we assume California will build a wall to protect its borders, and make…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings