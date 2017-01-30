Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, January 30, 2017

Remove two LR high schools from 'academic distress' list, Education Dept recommends

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge CHANGES AFOOT: Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore addresses families at a recent community meeting at Wilson Elementary. (File photo) - BRIAN CHILSON
  • BRIAN CHILSON
  • CHANGES AFOOT: Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore addresses families at a recent community meeting at Wilson Elementary. (File photo)

The Arkansas Department of Education recommended Monday that J.A. Fair High School and McClellan High School in the Little Rock School District be removed from the list of campuses the state deems to be in academic distress.

Should the state Board of Education follow the recommendation from ADE, which it typically does in regards to academic distress designations,  that would leave just three campuses in the LRSD on the distressed list: Hall High and two middle schools, Cloverdale and Henderson.

The district was taken over by the state board in Jan. 2015 because six schools (out of 48 campuses total at that time) were in academic distress. Baseline Elementary was removed from the distressed list previously.

The state board will take up the matter at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 9. (I'm awaiting comment from LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore and will update this post if I speak to him this afternoon.)

Academic distress is determined by student performance on standardized tests. If less than 49.5 percent of the student body meets proficiency standards in math and literacy for three years, a school is considered distressed. But the picture is complicated by the fact that Arkansas has switched its statewide standardized test two years in a row. The 2013-14 school year was the last year the state used the old Arkansas Benchmark test. In 2014-15, it began using PARCC, an exam that a number of states adopted when they switched to the Common Core State Standards. But due to a combination of conservative grassroots opposition to Common Core and logistical problems encountered in administering PARCC, Arkansas switched tests again for the 2015-16 school year. That year, the state rolled out the ACT Aspire. This spring, students will take the Aspire for the second year in a row.

Test scores have little meaning as a performance metric for schools and districts unless they are compared over time. That means the ACT Aspire results from spring 2016 need to be measured against the PARCC results from spring 2015 and to the Benchmark results a year before that. An apples-to-apples comparison of the three tests requires statistically deriving what are called "concordant scores" to link the three years together. (This analysis would have to account for the fact that PARCC scores were quite low statewide.)

Here's the ADE release:

LITTLE ROCK — Based on three years of test scores, the Arkansas Department of Education recommends to the State Board of Education that one district and 10 schools be removed from the academic distress list.

Act 20 of 2016 (3rd Ex. Sess.) states that “the Department of Education may remove schools or school districts from academic distress status if the school or school district corrects all issues that caused the classification of academic distress.” The State Board of Education will consider the department’s recommendations at its Feb. 9 meeting.

At its April and August 2016 meetings, the State Board classified multiple schools and districts in academic distress. To be removed from the list, a school’s and/or district’s combined math and literacy proficiency percentages on the most recent three-year period of state mandated assessments must exceed 49.5 percent. Using scores from 2013-2014 and concordant scores from 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, the following schools have exceeded the 49.5 percent student performance threshold for being designated as being in academic distress.

Districts:
• Blytheville School District

Schools:
• Belair Middle School (Pine Bluff School District)
• Blytheville High School–A New Tech School (Blytheville School District)
• Dermott High School (Dermott School District)
• J.A. Fair High School (Little Rock School District)
• Jacksonville Middle School (Jacksonville North Pulaski School District)
• Little Rock Preparatory Academy Elementary (Little Rock Preparatory Academy)
• McClellan Magnet High School (Little Rock School District)
• Mineral Springs High School (Mineral Springs School District)
• Pine Bluff High School (Pine Bluff School District)
• Watson Chapel High School (Watson Chapel School District)

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (3)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

Readers also liked…

  • Farewell to a school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis

    A tribute to a great school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis, who died yesterday. Far too soon.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 17, 2015

  • AHTD asks Metroplan to lift six-lane freeway cap

    The board of directors of Metroplan has informed the state highway department that it cannot act on the highway department's June 17 request to lift its six-lane freeway cap at the board's June 29 meeting. Consideration of the request should take four months, Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher wrote June 22 to highway department Director Scott Bennett.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jun 23, 2016

  • Maddie's Place makes a believer out of a skeptic

    After a long hiatus, I return to Maddie's Place in Riverdale and find the food is a lot tastier than I remembered.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Aug 19, 2015

Most Shared

  • Too late

    Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.

  • Voter ID bill passes out of House committee

    House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas, passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.

  • Phony oaths

    he quadrennial and biennial swearing-in ceremonies, where men and women place their hands on a Bible, or a stack of them in President Trump's case, and swear allegiance to the constitutions of their nation or states, are always inspiring theater, if you can overlook the sanctimony. It's getting harder.

Visit Arkansas

No shortage of fun this February

No shortage of fun this February

It may be a short month, February...but it's not short on things to do in the Arkansas Delta!

Most Viewed

  • Under Trump, these renowned Fayetteville neurosurgeons would have been banned from coming to the U.S.

    There are stories all over the web and TV about the people who are being detained. It's also worth remembering the folks who're already here, but wouldn't have been allowed in under a Trump administration. Those include Dr. Mahan Ghiassi and Dr. Mayshan Ghiassi of Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, two of only about 100 doctors trained in minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery and conventional neurosurgery.

  • Pizza tales from Rep. Stephen Meeks

    Unlike some legislators who cash in with shady consulting gigs (or out-and-out corruption), Rep. Stephen Meeks is out earning an honest living.

  • More on the Ecclesia scandal; at least ten legislators directed GIF money to college

    The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette has more on the GIF scandal — though the central Arkansas D-G edition hasn't published it.

  • Trump immigration protest at LR: Quick and fierce

    It was not even 24 hours ago that Sophia Said, director of the Interfaith Center; City Director Kathy Webb and others decided to organize a protest today of Donald Trump's executive order that has left people from Muslim countries languishing in airports or unable to come to the US at all — people with visas, green cards,a  post-doc graduate student en route to Harvard, Google employees abroad, families. I got the message today before noon; others didn't find out until it was going on. But however folks found out, they turned out in huge numbers, more than thousand men, women and children, on the grounds of the state Capitol to listen to speakers from all faiths and many countries.

  • Gov. Hutchinson's scam to slip giveaway for soda industry into military retirement tax exemption bill

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson's scheme to bamboozle the public on tax policy appears set to succeed. Hutchinson is backing a pair of tax increases on unemployment benefits and digital downloads in order to pay for a giveaway to the soft drink industry. He's sneaking it in via stuffing it into an unrelated tax cut for military retirement benefits.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation