Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Bill filed to stop Arkansas dispensaries from growing marijuana would increase clout of big growers

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 12:18 AM

click to enlarge NOT FOR EVERYONE: SB 254 would keep dispensaries from growing pot. - WIKIMEDIA
  • WIKIMEDIA
  • NOT FOR EVERYONE: SB 254 would keep dispensaries from growing pot.

A bill filed Monday by Sen. Greg Standridge (R-Russellville) and Sen. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View), SB 254, would prevent Arkansas dispensaries from cultivating cannabis plants, as envisioned by the medical marijuana amendment approved by voters less than three months ago.

The amendment allows dispensaries to grow up to 50 mature plants — a relatively small crop, given the expected demand in Arkansas once the medical marijuana industry is up and running. Most of the state's marijuana would be produced at larger-scale cultivation facilities, the amendment suggests, which would supply the product to the dispensaries. The state Medical Marijuana Commission — which is tasked with licensing dispensaries and cultivation centers — has voted to allow 32 dispensaries in the state and five cultivators. It has not yet finalized rules guiding the distribution of those licenses and will not begin accepting applications until this summer.

If dispensaries are stripped of the ability to grow their own marijuana, that would force them to buy solely from the five cultivation facilities, thus concentrating more economic power in the hands of the big growers. Such legislation has been rumored for weeks.

Because the medical marijuana law is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution, amending it would require a two-thirds supermajority of the legislature.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

Readers also liked…

Visit Arkansas

No shortage of fun this February

No shortage of fun this February

It may be a short month, February...but it's not short on things to do in the Arkansas Delta!

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation