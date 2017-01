Boy Scouts chief executive Michael Surbaugh said in a video message that the organization will now accept boys based on the gender a parent puts on a child’s scouting application, ending a policy of accepting boys based on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate.



“We realized that referring to birth certificates as the reference point is no longer sufficient,” Surbaugh said in a video message. “Communities and state laws are now interpreting gender identity differently than society did in the past. And these new laws vary widely from state to state.”



Surbaugh said the new policy goes into effect immediately.

Theannounced yesterday that it will allow transgender children to participate in scouting programs, the Washington Post reports I have a feeling a GOP Arkansas lawmaker or two will have an opinion on this topic.