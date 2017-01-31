Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Anti-immigrant legislation likely to run in House Education committee Tuesday HB 1042, sponsored by Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro), would "prohibit sanctuary policies at state-supported institutions of higher education." Smith has amended the bill since it was first introduced in December, but the concept is still the same

Under Trump, these renowned Fayetteville neurosurgeons would have been banned from coming to the U.S. There are stories all over the web and TV about the people who are being detained. It's also worth remembering the folks who're already here, but wouldn't have been allowed in under a Trump administration. Those include Dr. Mahan Ghiassi and Dr. Mayshan Ghiassi of Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, two of only about 100 doctors trained in minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery and conventional neurosurgery.

Gov. Hutchinson's scam to slip giveaway for soda industry into military retirement tax exemption bill Gov. Asa Hutchinson's scheme to bamboozle the public on tax policy appears set to succeed. Hutchinson is backing a pair of tax increases on unemployment benefits and digital downloads in order to pay for a giveaway to the soft drink industry. He's sneaking it in via stuffing it into an unrelated tax cut for military retirement benefits.