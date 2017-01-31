Find out more →

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Arkansas Politics Collins running campus carry bill this morning

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 10:14 AM

COLLINS: Campus needs more guns. (file photo)
  • Brian Chilson
  • COLLINS: Campus needs more guns. (file photo)

Rep. Charlie Collins bill to to force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns is running in the House Judiciary Committee this morning. You can watch a livestream here. David Koon is on the scene and will have more. I'll update this post with developments and highlights as the meeting unfolds:

Collins, known for logorrhea, is still presenting his bill. He says that his bill will help present mass killings. "Not a panacea, but an additive," he says. He then offers a long description of the profiles of mass killers that sounds like a voice-over on an hour-long drama. I will say, Collins has put a lot of thought into how he believes crazed killers think. He's convinced that these mass killers may choose not to go on campuses if his bill passes. "We can realistically have a deterrent effect on some — not all — of these people who seek to murder our loved ones on campus," he says.

Collins says that becoming a concealed carry permit holder involves sufficient screening and training. "You're not allowed to get a concealed carry permit to be a cowboy," he says.

Collins says he has children at Arkansas colleges. "My goal is protecting our children at Arkansas campuses," he says.

Big crowd assembled. Many activists opposed to the bill, including the Moms Demand Action group, on hand. Also reportedly every major university and community college leader on there to express opposition.

Rep. Clarke Tucker points out that all colleges and universities oppose the policy that Collins deems to force upon them from the Capitol.

Regarding local control, Collins said that the real local control was the individual gun holder.

University of Arkansas Police Department Chief of Police Steve Gahagans spoke against the bill. He said that campus law enforcement in the state was united in strongly opposing the bill.

