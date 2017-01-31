No shortage of fun this February
It may be a short month, February...but it's not short on things to do in the Arkansas Delta!
In December, the Department of Health and Human Services finalized a rule that would prohibit states from withholding federal funds—including Medicaid and Title X family planning money—from Planned Parenthood. On Monday afternoon, a Republican senator introduced a bill that would reverse it.Gov. Asa Hutchinson tried to unilaterally block all Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood in apparent violation of federal law in the summer of 2015, a move enjoined by a federal judge when Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit.
The bill, from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), would prohibit Planned Parenthood from receiving any federal funding and redirect those funds to other health care providers. The Hyde Amendment already prohibits federal funds from being used for most abortions, but this legislation would bar low-income women who rely on Medicaid and Title X funding for subsidized care from obtaining other women's health care services at Planned Parenthood.
