Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

McCullough new Democratic Party county chairperson

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 12:47 PM

Central High School teacher Tippi McCullough was elected chairperson of the Pulaski County Democrats last night along with a slate that included First Vice Chair Sam Kauffman, Second Vice Chair Kendra Johnson, Treasurer Dillon Hupp, Secretary Miguel Lopez and Election Commissioner Leonard Boyle. (Voting is not done by slate, but the slate was an informal group of like-minded Democrats that McCullough described in a Q and A with the Times last week as diverse. "It felt right and felt comfortable to support each other," she said. The terms are two years.

Other candidates were Anthony Bland and Victoria Leigh (chair), Joseph Chavarria (first vice chair), Caroline Sykes (second vice chair), Jessica Virden Mallett (treasurer) and Michael Castens (secretary).

