Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Arkansas Politics Military benefits tax exemption (plus soda industry giveaway and tax hikes) passes Senate 30-0

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 2:06 PM

The Senate today passed a bill to create a tax exemption for military retirement pay, 30-0 (one didn't vote and four were present). A similar bill passed the House yesterday; once the twin bills have flip-flopped, they'll be on the governor's desk.

The bill would provide tax relief for an estimated 29,000 veterans (there are around 250,000 total veterans in the state). As I explained at length yesterday, the $13 million tax cut for military retirement pay is paid for by an equivalent increase on the sales tax on candy and soft drinks. Completely separately, the bill — part of the governor's tax package —includes a $6 million tax cut on the wholesale tax on soft-drink syrup. That big giveaway to the soft drink industry is paid for by a tax hike on unemployment benefits and digital downloads.



Tags:

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (4)
Email

Speaking of Arkansas Politics

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Visit Arkansas

No shortage of fun this February

No shortage of fun this February

It may be a short month, February...but it's not short on things to do in the Arkansas Delta!

Most Viewed

  • Gov. Hutchinson's scam to slip giveaway for soda industry into military retirement tax exemption bill

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson's scheme to bamboozle the public on tax policy appears set to succeed. Hutchinson is backing a pair of tax increases on unemployment benefits and digital downloads in order to pay for a giveaway to the soft drink industry. He's sneaking it in via stuffing it into an unrelated tax cut for military retirement benefits.

  • Collins' campus carry bill passes out of House committee

    Rep. Charlie Collins bill to to force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns passed out of House committee this morning.

  • McCullough new Democratic Party county chairperson, with update

    Central High School teacher Tippi McCullough was elected chairperson of the Pulaski County Democrats last night along with a slate that included First Vice Chair Sam Kauffman, Second Vice Chair Kendra Johnson, Treasurer Dillon Hupp, Secretary Miguel Lopez and Election Commissioner Leonard Boyle. (Voting is not done by slate, but the slate was an informal group of like-minded Democrats that McCullough described in a Q and A with the Times last week as diverse. "It felt right and felt comfortable to support each other," she said. The terms are two years.

  • French Hill speculation game continues

    More on the rumors that French Hill may be in line for a job in the Trump administration. And if he goes — who might run to take his place?

  • Under Trump, these renowned Fayetteville neurosurgeons would have been banned from coming to the U.S.

    There are stories all over the web and TV about the people who are being detained. It's also worth remembering the folks who're already here, but wouldn't have been allowed in under a Trump administration. Those include Dr. Mahan Ghiassi and Dr. Mayshan Ghiassi of Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, two of only about 100 doctors trained in minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery and conventional neurosurgery.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation