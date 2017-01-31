Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Gov. Hutchinson's scam to slip giveaway for soda industry into military retirement tax exemption bill Gov. Asa Hutchinson's scheme to bamboozle the public on tax policy appears set to succeed. Hutchinson is backing a pair of tax increases on unemployment benefits and digital downloads in order to pay for a giveaway to the soft drink industry. He's sneaking it in via stuffing it into an unrelated tax cut for military retirement benefits.

Collins' campus carry bill passes out of House committee Rep. Charlie Collins bill to to force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns passed out of House committee this morning.

McCullough new Democratic Party county chairperson, with update Central High School teacher Tippi McCullough was elected chairperson of the Pulaski County Democrats last night along with a slate that included First Vice Chair Sam Kauffman, Second Vice Chair Kendra Johnson, Treasurer Dillon Hupp, Secretary Miguel Lopez and Election Commissioner Leonard Boyle. (Voting is not done by slate, but the slate was an informal group of like-minded Democrats that McCullough described in a Q and A with the Times last week as diverse. "It felt right and felt comfortable to support each other," she said. The terms are two years.

French Hill speculation game continues More on the rumors that French Hill may be in line for a job in the Trump administration. And if he goes — who might run to take his place?

Under Trump, these renowned Fayetteville neurosurgeons would have been banned from coming to the U.S. There are stories all over the web and TV about the people who are being detained. It's also worth remembering the folks who're already here, but wouldn't have been allowed in under a Trump administration. Those include Dr. Mahan Ghiassi and Dr. Mayshan Ghiassi of Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, two of only about 100 doctors trained in minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery and conventional neurosurgery.