Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Arkansas government State reaches tax agreement with Airbnb

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 6:04 AM

KARK reports that Airbnb, the online site facilitating short-term vacation rentals of residential properties, reached a tax agreement with the state of Arkansas yesterday.

Beginning next month, Airbnb will collect taxes on behalf of hosts and guests and remit them to the state. Compliance with tax law (and complaints about competition from current stakeholders such as hotels) has been an ongoing controversy for Airbnb in other states and municipalities across the country.

In certain prime tourist destinations, local residents have also complained that property owners are using non-owner-occupied residences essentially as Airbnb hotels — renting out entire homes for short-term vacations year round — rather than rental properties, driving up rental costs and damaging local communities. Probably a long way from that being an issue in Arkansas.

According to KARK, Airbnb says that Arkansas hosts in total earned $4 million in 2016 renting out their homes, with 34,000 guest arrivals using Airbnb over the course of the year.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Visit Arkansas

No shortage of fun this February

No shortage of fun this February

It may be a short month, February...but it's not short on things to do in the Arkansas Delta!

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation