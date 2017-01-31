The closed door open line and video

Tens of thousands of Arkansans have been kicked off of Medicaid for failure to respond to an income verification letter. Many of them are eligible for the program according to the very data that triggered the letter in the first place.
The Arkansas highway department's representative on the Metroplan board of directors told the board today that the department is requesting an exception to the planning agency's cap on six lanes for its 30 Crossing project to widen Interstate 30 from six to 10 (and more) lanes.
Little Rock attorney and blogger Matt Campbell, whose knack for deep research brought down Mark Darr, Mike Maggio and Dexter Suggs, now has his sights trained on another worthy target. Today, he filed a 113-page ethics complaint against state Treasurer Dennis Milligan that includes 14 separate allegations.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson's scheme to bamboozle the public on tax policy appears set to succeed. Hutchinson is backing a pair of tax increases on unemployment benefits and digital downloads in order to pay for a giveaway to the soft drink industry. He's sneaking it in via stuffing it into an unrelated tax cut for military retirement benefits.
There are stories all over the web and TV about the people who are being detained. It's also worth remembering the folks who're already here, but wouldn't have been allowed in under a Trump administration. Those include Dr. Mahan Ghiassi and Dr. Mayshan Ghiassi of Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, two of only about 100 doctors trained in minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery and conventional neurosurgery.