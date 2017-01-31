Find out more →

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Law Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 7:09 PM


President Donald Trump today nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Gorsuch is currently United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Gorsuch, 49, was appointed to his current position by President George W. Bush.

It's the seat that Republicans refused to fill when President Barack Obama was in office, replacing the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch was the expected pick. He's extremely right wing; the base will be happy.

Trump's rambling, reality-tv style introduction of Gorsuch is streaming live in the video above.

