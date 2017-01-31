today nominated Judgeto the Supreme Court. Gorsuch is currently United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Gorsuch, 49, was appointed to his current position by President George W. Bush.It's the seat that Republicans refused to fill whenwas in office, replacing the lateGorsuch was the expected pick. He's extremely right wing; the base will be happy.Trump's rambling, reality-tv style introduction of Gorsuch is streaming live in the video above.