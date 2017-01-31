Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Human rights / Presidential politics Trump will keep Obama's executive order protecting federal LGBT workers

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 6:33 AM

The White House announced yesterday that President Donald Trump will continue to enforce his predecessor's 2014 executive order requiring all companies who contract with the federal government not to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity (Obama's order extended non-discrimination orders enacted by previous presidents based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin).

Here's Trump's announcement:

click to enlarge trump_lgbtq.png

Gay rights advocates have expressed concerns that Trump could roll back protections in other ways (Trump could, for example, essentially undo this order by creating a separate order giving federal contractors a religious exemption for discrimination). Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign told the New York Times that merely continuing the actions of his predecessor was a low bar for success:

L.G.B.T.Q. refugees, immigrants, Muslims and women are scared today, and with good reason. Donald Trump has done nothing but undermine equality since he set foot in the White House.
Be that as it may, given the extent to which Trump is aiming to reverse Obama regulations broadly, this stands as a small piece of good news.

My question: Some Arkansas Republican lawmakers viewed this order as tyranny when Obama enacted it. Do they still think so now that it's Donald J. Trump?

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Visit Arkansas

No shortage of fun this February

No shortage of fun this February

It may be a short month, February...but it's not short on things to do in the Arkansas Delta!

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation