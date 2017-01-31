No shortage of fun this February
“On Friday, an executive order was signed by President Trump that restricts individuals from seven countries from entering the United States. This order has broad implications for many, including those in the University of Arkansas community.Meanwhile, there are 55 UA Little Rock students from those countries. The chancellor said in a statement, "We are aware of the potential impact this executive order could have on our campus, so please rest assured that we are monitoring this issue. Our International Student Services Office has been working with students and international admissions representatives on an individual basis."
“Here on our campus, well over 100 people from these affected countries currently hold visas to study, visit and work in the U.S. We’re seeking clarity on the scope and impact of the executive order and related processes also encouraging speedy resolution. We will be reaching out to government officials to inquire on the status of our affected community members and to encourage an expedited process.
“Over the weekend, we heard from many who are concerned – as well as those who have been directly impacted by the order. The international students and scholars who choose Arkansas as their academic home away from home are a valuable part of our community. These individuals make important contributions to our campus, and impacts to this population most certainly have ripple effects on the rest of campus. We share these concerns and while there are still many questions that we cannot answer, we are focused on supporting all of our students and finding a way forward.
“We will continue to seek clarity and keep our community informed. If you are impacted by the executive order and have questions or concerns, you are encouraged to reach out to the Office of International Students and Scholars at 1-479-575-5003 or iss@uark.edu.
“We are committed to making the University of Arkansas campus and the Northwest Arkansas community a place where all of our students and scholars can call home.”
Colleagues,I'll update if we receive statements from other colleges and universities in the state.
UA Little Rock has been gathering information from our campus in order to assess the extent of the effect of the President's Jan. 27 executive order suspending the admission to the U.S. of all refugees as well as citizens and non/immigrants of seven countries for 90 days. These countries include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. According to the Department of Homeland Security, this suspension does not apply to U.S. permanent residents (green card holders). The details and ultimate impact of the travel restriction are still unclear, but hopefully guidance in the next few days will bring clarity to this situation.
We are aware of the potential impact this executive order could have on our campus, so please rest assured that we are monitoring this issue. Our International Student Services Office has been working with students and international admissions representatives on an individual basis.
Our international students, faculty, researchers, and employees are an integral part of the UA Little Rock community, and we are here to support all of our community. Our institution is committed to the richness of diversity and the global perspective that international students, faculty, and staff bring to us. Dr. Donald Bobbitt, president of the UA System, has issued a statement in support of our international families.
If you or your dependents are currently outside of the U.S. and are affected by this travel restriction, please notify International Student Services immediately, internationalservices@ualr.edu, or 501.683.7566.
Please know that UA Little Rock and the University of Arkansas System stand ready to assist any individual associated with our campus who may be affected by this policy.
Sincerely,
Andrew Rogerson
Chancellor
