Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Higher education Universities issue statements in response to Trump's executive order; many students potentially impacted

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 10:53 AM

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock have both issued statements in response to President Donald Trump's controversial executive order.

Trump's order — rolled out chaotically and incompetently over the weekend — enacted an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees. The ACLU has filed suit, arguing that the measure in unconstitutional. A federal judge issued a stay over the weekend, although questions continue over whether the judge's order is being consistently followed.

UA Fayetteville has more than 100 people on campus from the affected countries who have visas to study, visit, and work in the U.S.

"We’re seeking clarity on the scope and impact of the executive order and related processes also encouraging speedy resolution," the statement said. "We will be reaching out to government officials to inquire on the status of our affected community members and to encourage an expedited process."

Here's the full statement from UA Fayetteville:

“On Friday, an executive order was signed by President Trump that restricts individuals from seven countries from entering the United States. This order has broad implications for many, including those in the University of Arkansas community.

“Here on our campus, well over 100 people from these affected countries currently hold visas to study, visit and work in the U.S. We’re seeking clarity on the scope and impact of the executive order and related processes also encouraging speedy resolution. We will be reaching out to government officials to inquire on the status of our affected community members and to encourage an expedited process.

“Over the weekend, we heard from many who are concerned – as well as those who have been directly impacted by the order. The international students and scholars who choose Arkansas as their academic home away from home are a valuable part of our community. These individuals make important contributions to our campus, and impacts to this population most certainly have ripple effects on the rest of campus. We share these concerns and while there are still many questions that we cannot answer, we are focused on supporting all of our students and finding a way forward.

“We will continue to seek clarity and keep our community informed. If you are impacted by the executive order and have questions or concerns, you are encouraged to reach out to the Office of International Students and Scholars at 1-479-575-5003 or iss@uark.edu.

“We are committed to making the University of Arkansas campus and the Northwest Arkansas community a place where all of our students and scholars can call home.”
Meanwhile, there are  55 UA Little Rock students from those countries. The chancellor said in a statement, "We are aware of the potential impact this executive order could have on our campus, so please rest assured that we are monitoring this issue. Our International Student Services Office has been working with students and international admissions representatives on an individual basis."

Full statement from the chancellor:

Colleagues,

UA Little Rock has been gathering information from our campus in order to assess the extent of the effect of the President's Jan. 27 executive order suspending the admission to the U.S. of all refugees as well as citizens and non/immigrants of seven countries for 90 days. These countries include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. According to the Department of Homeland Security, this suspension does not apply to U.S. permanent residents (green card holders). The details and ultimate impact of the travel restriction are still unclear, but hopefully guidance in the next few days will bring clarity to this situation.

We are aware of the potential impact this executive order could have on our campus, so please rest assured that we are monitoring this issue. Our International Student Services Office has been working with students and international admissions representatives on an individual basis.

Our international students, faculty, researchers, and employees are an integral part of the UA Little Rock community, and we are here to support all of our community. Our institution is committed to the richness of diversity and the global perspective that international students, faculty, and staff bring to us. Dr. Donald Bobbitt, president of the UA System, has issued a statement in support of our international families.

If you or your dependents are currently outside of the U.S. and are affected by this travel restriction, please notify International Student Services immediately, internationalservices@ualr.edu, or 501.683.7566.

Please know that UA Little Rock and the University of Arkansas System stand ready to assist any individual associated with our campus who may be affected by this policy.

Sincerely,

Andrew Rogerson
Chancellor
I'll update if we receive statements from other colleges and universities in the state.

Comments

