Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Arkansas Politics Voter ID passes House 74-21

LOWERY: Effort to restrict ballot access sails through House.
Rep. Mark Lowery's bill to reinstate a voter ID requirement Arkansas today passed 74-21 in the House. It's on to the Senate.

The bill would change Amendment 51 of the Arkansas constitution to require a voter to "verify his or her voter registration" on Election Day by presenting a government-issued photo ID (issued by the state, the U.S. government, or an accredited postsecondary school). The bill would create exceptions for residents of nursing homes and active duty military members and their spouses who submit absentee ballots.

Lowery said that people "do not trust the integrity of the ballot." He claimed that Voter ID would increase voter turnout.

Rep. Clarke Tucker, speaking against the bill, said it still had constitutional problems. He noted that 1200 people were turned away from the  ballot for not having an ID when the 2013 voter ID law was enacted, before the state Supreme Court overturned it. "That is not going to instill more confidence in the democratic process," he said.

"What we're talking about is the right to vote," Tucker said. "It's the most sacred right in a democracy."

Rep. Bob Ballinger spoke for the bill. He expressed confidence that the state Supreme Court would uphold the law. "We got a new court and we got a new opportunity to establish what the law is," he said.

Comments (3)

  • Collins' campus carry bill passes out of House committee

    Rep. Charlie Collins bill to to force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns passed out of House committee this morning.

  • Gov. Hutchinson's scam to slip giveaway for soda industry into military retirement tax exemption bill

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson's scheme to bamboozle the public on tax policy appears set to succeed. Hutchinson is backing a pair of tax increases on unemployment benefits and digital downloads in order to pay for a giveaway to the soft drink industry. He's sneaking it in via stuffing it into an unrelated tax cut for military retirement benefits.

  • French Hill speculation game continues

    More on the rumors that French Hill may be in line for a job in the Trump administration. And if he goes — who might run to take his place?

  • Under Trump, these renowned Fayetteville neurosurgeons would have been banned from coming to the U.S.

    There are stories all over the web and TV about the people who are being detained. It's also worth remembering the folks who're already here, but wouldn't have been allowed in under a Trump administration. Those include Dr. Mahan Ghiassi and Dr. Mayshan Ghiassi of Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, two of only about 100 doctors trained in minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery and conventional neurosurgery.

  • McCullough new Democratic Party county chairperson, with update

    Central High School teacher Tippi McCullough was elected chairperson of the Pulaski County Democrats last night along with a slate that included First Vice Chair Sam Kauffman, Second Vice Chair Kendra Johnson, Treasurer Dillon Hupp, Secretary Miguel Lopez and Election Commissioner Leonard Boyle. (Voting is not done by slate, but the slate was an informal group of like-minded Democrats that McCullough described in a Q and A with the Times last week as diverse. "It felt right and felt comfortable to support each other," she said. The terms are two years.

  • Re: Voter ID passes House 74-21

    • When you disenfranchise for such an infinitesimal justifation as in person voter fraud, you tax…

    • Posted by imjustsaying
    • on January 31, 2017

  • Re: Voter ID passes House 74-21

    • we got us a new court all right...right in our dang hip pocket next to…

    • Posted by Arbiter of All Things AOAT
    • on January 31, 2017

  • Re: Voter ID passes House 74-21

    • Really Bob Ballinger???? You are so confident in the ruling of the current Arkansas Supreme…

    • Posted by mountaingirl
    • on January 31, 2017

