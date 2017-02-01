Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

AG Rutledge copacetic with Trump's travel ban

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 8:38 AM

click to enlarge RUTLEDGE: What, me worry?
  • RUTLEDGE: What, me worry?
Noted: Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge tells the D-G that she is just peachy with President Donald Trump's executive order, enacting an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees. Much of the order is currently under a stay after the ACLU filed a lawsuit alleging that the order is unconstitutional. It is unclear whether all federal enforcement agencies are following the federal judge's stay order, however.

The D-G asked Rutledge for a comment and she said she had no concerns: "I think the president is looking out for the safety of all Americans." A spokesperson added in a statement that Trump's order was different in kind than the various actions of Obama that drew inexhaustible litigious interest from Rutledge's office.

Rutledge was a surrogate for Trump during the campaign, with somewhat wobbly results.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists

Winners will be revealed at the 43rd Annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism on March 14, 2017.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation