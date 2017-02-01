Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Appropriation for War Memorial Stadium passes (cuts still loom)

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 2:16 PM

war_memorial.jpg

The House today passed the appropriation, for the fiscal year ending in June of 2018, for War Memorial Stadium. The appropriation includes around $895,000 in state general revenue funds as well as around $2.9 million derived from revenues associated with the stadium, such as concession sales.

This is expected to be the last year at current funding levels. Governor Asa Hutchinson has proposed to cut state support of the stadium in half beginning July 1, 2018. With the loss of Razorback football revenue, the stadium won't have enough state money to pay its maintenance bills.

Hutchinson has said his aim is for War Memorial Stadium to move to a self-sustaining model without state support.

Rep. Stephen Meeks spoke against the bill today, arguing that the state should not be funding War Memorial Stadium at all. "Personally, I have nothing against War Memorial Stadium," Meeks said. But it was too much to ask Arkansas taxpayers to put almost $1 million a year into it, Meeks argued, saying that amounted to about 30 cents per person in the state. "They're putting money into a stadium that the vast majority of them never see, let alone go to or attend an event," he said. "Is it a proper and necessary function of the state government to put almost $1 million into a football stadium? I would postulate that the answer to that is no."

He voted against the appropriation along with a few other Tea Party Republicans. The appropriation passed 79-7.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists

Winners will be revealed at the 43rd Annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism on March 14, 2017.

Most Viewed

  • Cotton office cancels meeting with citizen group, sparking protest

    The citizen group Ozark Indivisible has a protest scheduled for 10 a.m. this morning outside of Sen. Tom Cotton's field office in Springdale. The group has been hoping to raise concerns about the future of the Affordable Care Act, the president's recent executive order enacting a travel ban, and other issues — but they say that Cotton and his team won't meet with them.

  • Cotton's Little Rock office: field offices won't meet with constituents because of "recent threats"

    A staffer at Sen. Tom Cotton's Little Rock office told a small group of constituents that Cotton field offices are not allowing any constituents in the office "because of recent threats we have had."

  • The Hill: Arkansas native Tolliver booted from DNC chairman race for criticizing Rep. Ellison's Muslim faith

    The Hill is reporting that the Democratic National Committee has booted Arkansas native Vincent Tolliver out of the race for DNC chair after he wrote an email criticizing the Muslim faith of Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota). Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, is a leading contender in the DNC chairman's race.

  • AG Rutledge copacetic with Trump's travel ban

    Noted: Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge tells the D-G that she is just peachy with President Donald Trump's executive order, enacting an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.

  • McCullough new Democratic Party county chairperson, with update

    Central High School teacher Tippi McCullough was elected chairperson of the Pulaski County Democrats last night along with a slate that included First Vice Chair Sam Kauffman, Second Vice Chair Kendra Johnson, Treasurer Dillon Hupp, Secretary Miguel Lopez and Election Commissioner Leonard Boyle. (Voting is not done by slate, but the slate was an informal group of like-minded Democrats that McCullough described in a Q and A with the Times last week as diverse. "It felt right and felt comfortable to support each other," she said. The terms are two years.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation