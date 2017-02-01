Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Camden real estate agent indicted over alleged scheme to fake will of Deepwater Horizon survivor

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 1:17 PM

Wild, wild story in Arkansas Business about a Camden real estate agent accused of faking the will of a survivor of the Deepwater Horizon explosion.

Donna Herring was indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering in November (the indictment was only recently unsealed). When Matthew Jacobs received a multimillion-dollar settlement for his injuries in 2012, he moved to Camden. Herring was his real estate agent and helped him buy a home, which happened to be near her daughter, Jordan Alexandra “Alex” Peterson. Herring arranged for her daughter to regularly visit Jacobs' house as a housekeeper. It seems that there was an effort at matchmaking and there was a purported engagement in 2014 (they were never married). In 2015, Herring was on the way to visit a girlfriend (not Peterson) when he was in a car wreck and died.

When no will was found, Herring was alleged to have created a fake will that left nearly all of his $2 million estate to Peterson — and just $50,000 to Herring's son, his only child.

Peterson and other members of the family will be co-defendants but their indictments have not been made public.

Go to Arkansas Business and read the whole thing: a tale this lurid is beyond paraphrase.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

  • Monticello preparing for KKK rally

    Drew County authorities are taking precautions, but also watching their words, about apparent plans for a Ku Klux Klan meeting Saturday.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 22, 2015

  • Lawyers plead for mercy in Fort Smith forum shopping case

    Twelve of the lawyers facing punishment by federal Judge P.K. Holmes in Fort Smith for moving a class action case against an insurance company out of his court to a state court where it was speedily settled have filed their argument against sanctions.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jun 16, 2016

  • The plight of the refugees: Dark episodes in Arkansas

    Ernest Dumas reaches into history, some personal, for moments in Arkansas's view of refugees. It was brought to mind by the current crisis in Europe and the political divisions over whether the U.S. should respond to the needs of the displaced.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 22, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists

Winners will be revealed at the 43rd Annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism on March 14, 2017.

Most Viewed

  • Cotton office cancels meeting with citizen group, sparking protest

    The citizen group Ozark Indivisible has a protest scheduled for 10 a.m. this morning outside of Sen. Tom Cotton's field office in Springdale. The group has been hoping to raise concerns about the future of the Affordable Care Act, the president's recent executive order enacting a travel ban, and other issues — but they say that Cotton and his team won't meet with them.

  • Cotton's Little Rock office: field offices won't meet with constituents because of "recent threats"

    A staffer at Sen. Tom Cotton's Little Rock office told a small group of constituents that Cotton field offices are not allowing any constituents in the office "because of recent threats we have had."

  • The Hill: Arkansas native Tolliver booted from DNC chairman race for criticizing Rep. Ellison's Muslim faith

    The Hill is reporting that the Democratic National Committee has booted Arkansas native Vincent Tolliver out of the race for DNC chair after he wrote an email criticizing the Muslim faith of Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota). Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, is a leading contender in the DNC chairman's race.

  • AG Rutledge copacetic with Trump's travel ban

    Noted: Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge tells the D-G that she is just peachy with President Donald Trump's executive order, enacting an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.

  • McCullough new Democratic Party county chairperson, with update

    Central High School teacher Tippi McCullough was elected chairperson of the Pulaski County Democrats last night along with a slate that included First Vice Chair Sam Kauffman, Second Vice Chair Kendra Johnson, Treasurer Dillon Hupp, Secretary Miguel Lopez and Election Commissioner Leonard Boyle. (Voting is not done by slate, but the slate was an informal group of like-minded Democrats that McCullough described in a Q and A with the Times last week as diverse. "It felt right and felt comfortable to support each other," she said. The terms are two years.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation