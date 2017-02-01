Camden real estate agent indicted over alleged scheme to fake will of Deepwater Horizon survivor

Wild, wild story
in Arkansas Business about a Camden real estate agent accused of faking the will of a survivor of the Deepwater Horizon explosion.
Donna Herring
was indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering in November (the indictment was only recently unsealed). When Matthew Jacobs received a multimillion-dollar settlement for his injuries in 2012, he moved to Camden. Herring was his real estate agent and helped him buy a home, which happened to be near her daughter, Jordan Alexandra “Alex” Peterson. Herring arranged for her daughter to regularly visit Jacobs' house as a housekeeper. It seems that there was an effort at matchmaking and there was a purported engagement in 2014 (they were never married). In 2015, Herring was on the way to visit a girlfriend (not Peterson) when he was in a car wreck and died.
When no will was found, Herring was alleged to have created a fake will that left nearly all of his $2 million estate to Peterson — and just $50,000 to Herring's son, his only child.
Peterson and other members of the family will be co-defendants but their indictments have not been made public.
