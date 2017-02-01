Most Shared More on the Ecclesia scandal; at least ten legislators directed GIF money to college The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette has more on the GIF scandal — though the central Arkansas D-G edition hasn't published it.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Cotton office cancels meeting with citizen group, sparking protest The citizen group Ozark Indivisible has a protest scheduled for 10 a.m. this morning outside of Sen. Tom Cotton's field office in Springdale. The group has been hoping to raise concerns about the future of the Affordable Care Act, the president's recent executive order enacting a travel ban, and other issues — but they say that Cotton and his team won't meet with them.

AG Rutledge copacetic with Trump's travel ban Noted: Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge tells the D-G that she is just peachy with President Donald Trump's executive order, enacting an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.

Cotton's Little Rock office: field offices won't meet with constituents because of "recent threats" A staffer at Sen. Tom Cotton's Little Rock office told a small group of constituents that Cotton field offices are not allowing any constituents in the office "because of recent threats we have had."

Gov. Hutchinson's scam to slip giveaway for soda industry into military retirement tax exemption bill Gov. Asa Hutchinson's scheme to bamboozle the public on tax policy appears set to succeed. Hutchinson is backing a pair of tax increases on unemployment benefits and digital downloads in order to pay for a giveaway to the soft drink industry. He's sneaking it in via stuffing it into an unrelated tax cut for military retirement benefits.