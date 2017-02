Cotton's Little Rock office: field offices won't meet with constituents because of "recent threats"

click to enlarge

By way of addendum to my last post A staffer at's Little Rock office told a small group of constituents yesterday that Cotton offices are not allowing any constituents in "because of recent threats we have had." The staffer, from behind closed door, said that the order came from Cotton's D.C. office. The staffer said she would pass on information to the senator if they would like to tell her through the door, but that no one from the senator's staff would meet with constituents at this time.The video above showsand four other citizens attempting to arrange a meeting with a Cotton staffer (Scanlon was previously the national LGBTQ Outreach Director for the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign). Scanlon said that she and others have been trying to call Cotton's offices, both in D.C. and in Arkansas, but no one is answering. "They've turned off their telephones," she said. "They've locked their doors, they're not letting you in."The signs below were on the door. A tipster tells us that a version of the sign on top has been posted at Cotton's Little Rock office for more than a year, so the not-so-welcome mat policy may predate "recent threats." Scanlon, however, said that she and a group of small constituents had no problem showing up to the office and meeting with staffers last week (and said there were no signs then). She wondered whether they were a response to her group's visit last week. Scanlon posted videos of that meeting on her Facebook page.