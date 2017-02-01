Find out more →

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Arkansas Politics Protesters demonstrate outside Sen. Tom Cotton's Springdale office

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 9:56 PM

  • COTTON'S CONSTITUENTS: Protesters lined the sidewalks outside of Cotton's Springdale office after staff refused to meet with Ozark Indivisible.

The citizens group Ozark Indivisible protested outside Tom Cotton's Springdale office this morning. Lots of photos at the group's Facebook page. Here's video from 40/29 news. I'm told the Rachel Maddow Show also featured the protest; haven't yet found a clip to link to.

According to group members, between 150 to 200 protesters showed up to demonstrate.

Yesterday, Cotton's office abruptly cancelled an appointment with the group, scheduled two weeks ago, without explanation. Members of the group also said that phones are not being answered either at his field offices or his D.C. office. With no opportunity to meet with the senator's staff, they decided to protest instead. "We feel the need to talk to our congressman but we can’t reach him," Caitlynn Moses, one of the founding members of the group, told me in an earlier interview. "If they won’t hear us face to face, maybe they’ll hear us outside."

The group has a number of issues it would like to communicate with Cotton about, including the future of the ACA, Trump's travel ban, and the president's cabinet nominations.

Meanwhile, Cotton's field office in Little Rock has signs on the door saying that the office can be entered by appointment only and no photography or recording is allowed (regarding appointments, note that multiple citizens who have been trying for days say that no one is answering the phone at the given number). A Cotton staffer told a small group of citizens yesterday that no offices were allowing constituents inside and no staffers were meeting with constituents at this time. The staffer stated that this was because of "recent threats."

