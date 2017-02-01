When Jason Rapert stops talking, he sounds great!

Via Chris Hickey at KUAR: Sen. Jason Rapert got his fiddle out today at the Capitol. Looks like good times.
State Sen. Jason Rapert & company play tunes at Family Council's Pastors Day at AR State Capitol. #arleg pic.twitter.com/MmJwelSb0i— Chris Hickey (@kuarhickey) February 1, 2017
