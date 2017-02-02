click to enlarge
The banner seen above, complete with the slogan "Black Lives Matter"
went up recently at the intersection of
Block Church and Dickson Streets in Fayetteville
as part of a local group's celebration of Black History Month.
According to an official with Experience Fayetteville,
the city's convention and visitor's bureau, the banner was hung, with the city's permission, by a local group called Compassion Fayetteville. According to the Compassion Fayetteville Facebook page,
the group has coordinated Black history month events in the city for three years. Compassion Fayetteville bills itself as "a cooperative effort by a group of citizens who are volunteering their time to increase awareness, encourage, and promote a culture of compassion through identifying, supporting and initiating new compassionate actions in Fayetteville." We've reached out to a spokesman with Compassion Fayetteville for more information about their efforts there.
As one of the group's first events for Black History Month 2017, Compassion Fayetteville plans to host an "Allies for Equality" workshop
on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library's Walker Room, 2350 W. Old Farmington Road in Fayetteville. According to a flyer, the two-and-a-half-hour session will be a "training workshop that will help equip you to have difficult conversations about racial inequality and help you diffuse the situation when emotions start to get in the way of having a meaningful and productive conversation."
Can somebody talk Trump into attending? Pretty please?