Thursday, February 2, 2017

Arkansas Politics Campus carry bill set for House this afternoon

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 7:40 AM

click to enlarge COLLINS: Carry on my wayward gun.
After sailing through a contentious committee hearing on Tuesday, the House will take up House Bill 1249 this afternoon. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Charlie Collins, would force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns.

It has been met with fierce opposition from all of the state's colleges and universities, including campus law enforcement, faculty, staff, students, and parents.

Republican lawmakers at the Capitol, on the hand, dig it.

I'd expect a big crowd today.

