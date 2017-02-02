Find out more →

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Frederick Douglass finally comes to attention of White House

It just can't go unremarked on the Arkansas Blog that the president of the United States. speaking at a Black History Month gathering, gave praise to Frederick Douglass by saying he "is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice."

Good for Trump! He's noticed, finally, the 19th century abolitionist. Though, apparently, he thinks he's still around and people, like Trump, are beginning to appreciate the "amazing job" he's doing.

Yale University press couldn't resist the Tweet above.

