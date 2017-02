Governor tells state agencies cuts could be coming with budget shortfall

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

HUTCHINSON: Full-speed ahead with tax cuts despite major budget shortfall.

told reporters today that he's asking several agencies to prepare for the possibility of budget cuts, the AP reports , including Human Services, Education, and Corrections.This comes in response to today's announcement that seven months into the fiscal year, the state's net available revenue is below forecast by $57.1 million. Hutchinson will make a decision on whether to make budget changes in a few months. Of course, Hutchinson also just signed a $50-million tax cut, although that won't go into effect for a few years.Also worth noting: the governor's highway plan, enacted last year, is heavily dependent on surplus dollars (it allocates a quarter of surplus funds toward highways, which the governor had estimated amounted to $48 million per year). Again, currently the state is $57 million in the hole seven months in. Hmm.