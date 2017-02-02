Hillary Clinton will publish book of personal essays with Simon & Schuster

Hillary Rodham Clinton will publish a new book of personal essays with Simon & Schuster. The essays will be inspired by the hundreds of quotations she has been collecting for decades. “These are the words I live by,” said Secretary Clinton, who will use them to tell stories from her life, up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer.” She will use them as jumping off points for reflections on the future. “I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.”
Carolyn Reidy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simon & Schuster, Inc. announced the acquisition of world publishing rights in all formats of the book from Robert B. Barnett of Williams & Connolly, who represented the author. The yet-to-be titled book will be published by the Simon & Schuster trade imprint in the fall of 2017, and will be edited by President & Publisher Jonathan Karp and Vice President & Executive Editor Priscilla Painton. The book will also be published by Simon & Schuster’s international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and in audiobook by Simon & Schuster Audio.
“We are honored to continue our long and successful publishing relationship with Hillary Rodham Clinton,” said Carolyn Reidy. “We first began talking about this collection of quotations in our first meeting in 1994, and we are delighted that Secretary Clinton finally thinks the time is right to share the words and thoughts that nourished and enriched her, and defined the experiences of her extraordinary life.”
“For the past 21 years, the Gallup survey has ranked Hillary Rodham Clinton as the most admired woman in the world, and there are at least 65 million people in the United States who agree,” said Jonathan Karp. “We think a lot of them are going to want to hear her stories.”
