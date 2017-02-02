Ozark Indivisible protest of Cotton office in Springdale featured on Rachel Maddow show

Ozark Indivisible held a demonstration outside of the Sen. Tom Cotton's Springdale office yesterday, drawing 100 protesters. The group had tried to arrange a meeting with a staffer but the meeting was cancelled without explanation, sparking the protest. We've been following their efforts this week on the blog; last night, the national media took note as well. The group's demonstration was featured as part of a segment on protests against Trump on the "Rachel Maddow Show.""We've been focused on the big protests," Maddow said. "But take a look at what is happening in these other, largely unexpected, places." She showed footage of protests in Utah, Missouri, Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina.And cut to Springdale: "Even in Arkansas, in the Ozarks —is not used to having his Arkansas constituents piled up like this outside."The relevant segment starts around the 9-minute mark.