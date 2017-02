click to enlarge Via YouTube

RAPERT: Calling for a convention.



SECTION 1. Nothing in this Constitution or in the constitution or laws of any state may define or be construed to define marriage except as the union of one man and one woman, and no other union shall be recognized with legal incidents thereof within the United States or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Sen. Jason Rapert is still bummed about gay marriage. He filed a Senate Joint Resolution today that would request that Congress call a convention for proposing an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to disallow the nation or any state from defining marriage as anything other than the union of one man and one woman.The resolution would have no immediate power of law, but Rapert wants the measure to be part of a nationwide effort to call a constitutional convention. Rapert hopes the states will band together on his quixotic quest to stop gay couples from getting married once and for all. His resolution states "that this application constitute[s] a continuing application in accordance with United States Constitution, Article V, until the legislatures of at least two-thirds (2/3) of the several states have made application on the subject of" a gay marriage ban.Let the grandstanding begin and may the love shine on the Capitol.Here is the text of Rapert's proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which I believe would create the most meta text in the document: The Constitution would ban itself from finding gay marriage bans unconstitutional.Imagine caring this much about happy, consenting couples getting married. Wherehe find the time?