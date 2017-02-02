Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Arkansas Politics Rapert wants legislature to push for amendment to U.S. Constitution to ban gay marriage

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 1:21 PM

click to enlarge RAPERT: Calling for a convention. - VIA YOUTUBE
  • Via YouTube
  • RAPERT: Calling for a convention.

Sen. Jason Rapert is still bummed about gay marriage. He filed a Senate Joint Resolution, which would have no power of law, requesting that Congress call a convention for proposing an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would disallow the nation or any state from defining marriage as anything other than the union of one man and one woman.

Rapert wants the states to band together and call a constitutional convention on his quixotic quest to stop gay couples from getting married once and for all. His resolution states "that this application constitute[s] a continuing application in accordance with United States Constitution, Article V, until the legislatures of at least two-thirds (2/3) of the several states have made application on the subject of" a gay marriage ban.

Let the grandstanding begin and may the love shine on the Capitol.

Here is the text of Rapert's proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which I believe would create the most meta text in the document: The Constitution would ban itself from finding gay marriage bans unconstitutional.

SECTION 1. Nothing in this Constitution or in the constitution or laws of any state may define or be construed to define marriage except as the union of one man and one woman, and no other union shall be recognized with legal incidents thereof within the United States or any place subject to their jurisdiction.
Imagine caring this much about happy, consenting couples getting married. Where does he find the time?

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (8)
Email

Speaking of Sen. Jason Rapert, Arkansas Politics

Comments (8)

Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

  • UPDATE: House passes Charlie Collins' campus carry bill

    Carry on my wayward gun.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Year-to-date state general revenues below forecast

    Fiscal-year-to-date net available  general revenues are up 0.7 percent above year-ago levels, the Department of Finance and Administration announced in its January 2017 General Revenue Report. But seven months into the fiscal year, net available revenue is below forecast by nearly 2 percent $57.1 million
    • by David Ramsey
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Legislature continues effort to chip away at ethics law

    The House Rules committee yesterday passed a bill codifying an exception for travel junkets to the laws prohibiting gifts from lobbyists to public officials and creating an explicit exemption for swag given out to legislators at fancy balls. Really.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Feb 2, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

The Man Who Changed the Course of Arkansas History

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation