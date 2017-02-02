Stonewall Democrats: Rapert resolution "disrespectful and discriminatory" and "waste of time"

Senator Rapert’s resolution SJR7 while disrespectful and discriminatory to LGBT citizens of the United States, Arkansas, and his own constituents, has no authority of law or binding effect since the United States Supreme Court has already established laws on this issue. Senator Rapert’s time and the state’s money would be better spent on progressive, beneficial laws to help its citizens rather than hateful laws and resolutions to persecute, demean, and bully. This floundering attempt to take Arkansas and our country backwards is a waste of time and energy and once again we condemn Senator Rapert’s prejudiced efforts.

, Chair of the Democratic Party of Pulaski County and President of the Stonewall Democratic Caucus of Arkansas, released the following statement about Sen. Jason Rapert's proposed resolution calling for a constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage: