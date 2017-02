UCA to host townhall today on campus carry bill

click to enlarge COLLINS: Carry crusader.

Thewill host a townhall today on House Bill 1249, the bill fromthat would force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns. Collins will be on hand to speak and take questions. He is an inexhaustible politician and you can expect that he'll take all questions and stay as long as it takes to answer all of them.The event will be held at 5 p.m. at Doyle Auditorium at UCA. The event is open to the public.The bill easily passed out of the House today but still must pass the Senate. One faculty member got in touch with me to express frustration that the townhall was happening after the House vote, but Collins stated that he was simply coming on the day he was invited.