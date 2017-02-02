Find out more →

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Economy Year-to-date state general revenues up a tick; January revenues below forecast

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Fiscal-year-to-date net available  general revenues are up 0.7 percent above year-ago levels, the Department of Finance and Administration announced in its January 2017 General Revenue Report.

For the month of January, general revenues were around 8 percent below forecast. According to DF&A, it's a temporary blip:

Results in January were impacted by a timing shift relative to forecast in Payroll Withholding tax collections during the month. The timing shift involved expectations of higher growth from more paydays in the reporting month than last year. Lack of this payday gain because of early holiday-related payrolls a year ago caused the shortfall and will shift a gain against forecast to February results. 
Here's the full report.

