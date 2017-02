Results in January were impacted by a timing shift relative to forecast in Payroll Withholding tax collections during the month. The timing shift involved expectations of higher growth from more paydays in the reporting month than last year. Lack of this payday gain because of early holiday-related payrolls a year ago caused the shortfall and will shift a gain against forecast to February results.

Fiscal-year-to-date net available general revenues are up 0.7 percent above year-ago levels, theannounced in its January 2017 General Revenue Report.For the month of January, general revenues were around 8 percent below forecast. According to DF&A, it's a temporary blip:Here's the full report