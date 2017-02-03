Find out more →

Friday, February 3, 2017

About that massacre in Bowling Green ...

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 6:30 PM

So clever, this response to Kellyanne Conway's alternately factual (but I repeat myself) defense of her boss' immigration ban, her reference to a massacre by Iraqi terrorists that the press just blew off.

Go here to donate, and to enjoy the sweet barb of satire, which I prefer to window-bashing. So far.

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Bowling Green Massacre, ACLU

