Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, February 3, 2017

Benton High student diagnosed with mumps

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 4:34 PM

KATV reports that a student at Benton High has been diagnosed with mumps. The student is no longer contagious, according to Benton School District Superintendent Mike Skelton.

The Arkansas Department of Health currently has 2,709 cases of mumps under investigation, deemed an "active outbreak."

From the Department of Health:

Throughout this outbreak, 90% to 95% of school-aged children and 30% to 40% of adults involved in the outbreak have been fully immunized. The vaccine is not perfect. Two doses of the MMR shot are about 88% effective at preventing the mumps. That means that if you have 100 people who are fully vaccinated, 88 of them will be fully protected. The remaining 12 will still be vulnerable to mumps. If it were not for the vaccine, however, we would be seeing many, many more cases of the mumps. Also, we have only seen a few cases with complications, like swelling of the brain or testicles. Normally, we would expect to see many more persons with complications. This tells us that even though some vaccinated individuals are still getting the mumps, they are experiencing mild disease. The vaccine remains the best protection we have against the mumps. 
If there are students with vaccine exemptions in a school where the mumps outbreak hits:
In response to the outbreak, ADH is requiring students in the same school with vaccine exemptions for the MMR (Mumps, Measles, and Rubella) vaccine to be excluded from school for 26 days from the date of exposure and until the outbreak has ended. Students with non-medical exemptions, who receive the recommended doses of MMR vaccine, may return to school immediately. 
Here's a full list of schools and school districts impacted by the mumps outbreak.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

  • Arkansas conservatives react to same-sex marriage decision

    Jason Rapert, Mike Huckabee, the Meeks bros, Jerry Cox — beyond these extremists, it's hard to find statements from other Arkansas conservatives. That tell you something?
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jun 26, 2015

  • AHTD asks Metroplan to lift six-lane freeway cap

    The board of directors of Metroplan has informed the state highway department that it cannot act on the highway department's June 17 request to lift its six-lane freeway cap at the board's June 29 meeting. Consideration of the request should take four months, Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher wrote June 22 to highway department Director Scott Bennett.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jun 23, 2016

  • Farewell to a school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis

    A tribute to a great school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis, who died yesterday. Far too soon.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 17, 2015

Most Shared

  • Tort reform amendment includes legislative bid to seize judicial rule-making authority

    In addition to capping damages awarded in civil actions, the measure also give the legislature full power over the rules of pleading, practice, and procedure in the judicial branch, raising questions about the separation of powers in state government.

  • Beware of 'helpers'

    After Donald Trump's disaster of an executive order that resulted in green card and visa holders being detained and already approved refugees being denied entry into the United States, I posted on social media about the harmful effects.

  • Trump's obsession

    Is it a only a personality disorder, a deeper character flaw, or just an insecure ego, this obsession of President Trump with settling scores with his predecessor, Barack Obama, and critics of all stripes?

  • Man's best friend

    Because crazy people tend to be cunning and tireless, it's important to take reality breaks. So this is a column about my 6-year-old orange tabby, Albert, the most unusual cat I've known.

  • Cotton promises town halls later this year; Senator's closed-door policy unique among Arkansas congressional delegation

    Sen. Tom Cotton — the only member of the Arkansas congressional delegation with an appointment-only policy for constituent visits to field offices — is now promising that he will hold town hall meetings in Arkansas this year.

Visit Arkansas

Racing on the Cossatot

Racing on the Cossatot

Unique whitewater event on the horizon

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation