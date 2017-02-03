Donald Trump's campaign paid $12.8 million to Trump companies; shenanigans will continue indefinitely

Trump’s Palm Beach club Mar-A-Lago, which he designated as his “Winter White House,” was paid $435,000 by the campaign for facility rental, catering and lodging, while his golf courses were paid $398,000 for the same services.
Eric Trump’s Charlottesville, Virginia, vineyard was paid $32,000 for facilities rental and catering, while a linked company — Trump Virginia Acquisitions — was paid $2,300 for lodging. (Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump and his brother Donald Trump, Jr., also were reimbursed $56,000 by the campaign for travel and meal expenses).
Payments for meals and catering went to Trump Restaurants, LLC ($78,000), Trump Grill ($608) and Trump Café ($95), while Trump Restaurants, LLC also was paid $141,000 for rent and utilities.
Even a company called Trump Ice got in on the action, charging the campaign $3,400 for beverages for meetings, and office supplies.
I thought there might be a limit at which you couldn't get any more stupid…
Only the Dim, Psychotic Damsel would completely miss the salient reason, and irony of her…
Baker, support your two little words with valid evidence that proves them.
