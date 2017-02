Donald Trump's campaign paid $12.8 million to Trump companies; shenanigans will continue indefinitely

click to enlarge Wiki Commons

CON AIR: Trump pays himself.

Trump’s Palm Beach club Mar-A-Lago, which he designated as his “Winter White House,” was paid $435,000 by the campaign for facility rental, catering and lodging, while his golf courses were paid $398,000 for the same services.



Eric Trump’s Charlottesville, Virginia, vineyard was paid $32,000 for facilities rental and catering, while a linked company — Trump Virginia Acquisitions — was paid $2,300 for lodging. (Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump and his brother Donald Trump, Jr., also were reimbursed $56,000 by the campaign for travel and meal expenses).



Payments for meals and catering went to Trump Restaurants, LLC ($78,000), Trump Grill ($608) and Trump Café ($95), while Trump Restaurants, LLC also was paid $141,000 for rent and utilities.



Even a company called Trump Ice got in on the action, charging the campaign $3,400 for beverages for meetings, and office supplies.

Politico tallied up the Federal Election Commission data and reports that the Donald Trump campaign paid his own companies $12.8 million.That's millions to Trump Tower and Trump's private plane, plus hundreds of thousands more for office suites, hotels, employees, security, and so on. Some of the run-down from Politico:Funneling campaign donations into Trump businesses will continue. The president has declared himself a candidate for re-election in 2020 and is maintaining his campaign office during his presidency. Campaign cash can continue to flow to Trump Tower and Mar-A-Lago.We've mentioned before that the plutocrat billionaire Trump was also funnelingmoney to himself during the campaign and will continue to do so during the presidency — via unusual arrangements billing the Secret Service for renting out space in Trump Tower and buying seats on Trump's plane.Drain the swamp! Just let it flow right into Trump's pockets.