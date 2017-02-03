Donald Trump's campaign paid $12.8 million to Trump companies; shenanigans will continue indefinitely

Trump’s Palm Beach club Mar-A-Lago, which he designated as his “Winter White House,” was paid $435,000 by the campaign for facility rental, catering and lodging, while his golf courses were paid $398,000 for the same services.
Eric Trump’s Charlottesville, Virginia, vineyard was paid $32,000 for facilities rental and catering, while a linked company — Trump Virginia Acquisitions — was paid $2,300 for lodging. (Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump and his brother Donald Trump, Jr., also were reimbursed $56,000 by the campaign for travel and meal expenses).
Payments for meals and catering went to Trump Restaurants, LLC ($78,000), Trump Grill ($608) and Trump Café ($95), while Trump Restaurants, LLC also was paid $141,000 for rent and utilities.
Even a company called Trump Ice got in on the action, charging the campaign $3,400 for beverages for meetings, and office supplies.
