Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, February 3, 2017

Donald Trump's campaign paid $12.8 million to Trump companies; shenanigans will continue indefinitely

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge CON AIR: Trump pays himself. - WIKI COMMONS
  • Wiki Commons
  • CON AIR: Trump pays himself.

Politico tallied up the Federal Election Commission data and reports that the Donald Trump campaign paid his own companies $12.8 million.

That's millions to Trump Tower and Trump's private plane, plus hundreds of thousands more for office suites, hotels, employees, security, and so on. Some of the run-down from Politico:

Trump’s Palm Beach club Mar-A-Lago, which he designated as his “Winter White House,” was paid $435,000 by the campaign for facility rental, catering and lodging, while his golf courses were paid $398,000 for the same services.

Eric Trump’s Charlottesville, Virginia, vineyard was paid $32,000 for facilities rental and catering, while a linked company — Trump Virginia Acquisitions — was paid $2,300 for lodging. (Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump and his brother Donald Trump, Jr., also were reimbursed $56,000 by the campaign for travel and meal expenses).

Payments for meals and catering went to Trump Restaurants, LLC ($78,000), Trump Grill ($608) and Trump Café ($95), while Trump Restaurants, LLC also was paid $141,000 for rent and utilities.

Even a company called Trump Ice got in on the action, charging the campaign $3,400 for beverages for meetings, and office supplies.

Funneling campaign donations into Trump businesses will continue. The president has declared himself a candidate for re-election in 2020 and is maintaining his campaign office during his presidency. Campaign cash can continue to flow to Trump Tower and Mar-A-Lago.

We've mentioned before that the plutocrat billionaire Trump was also funneling taxpayer money to himself during the campaign and will continue to do so during the presidency — via unusual arrangements billing the Secret Service for renting out space in Trump Tower and buying seats on Trump's plane.

Drain the swamp! Just let it flow right into Trump's pockets.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

The Man Who Changed the Course of Arkansas History

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation