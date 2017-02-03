Files sales tax bill and the Amazon business model

Most Shared More on the Ecclesia scandal; at least ten legislators directed GIF money to college The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette has more on the GIF scandal — though the central Arkansas D-G edition hasn't published it.

Beware of 'helpers' After Donald Trump's disaster of an executive order that resulted in green card and visa holders being detained and already approved refugees being denied entry into the United States, I posted on social media about the harmful effects.

Trump's obsession Is it a only a personality disorder, a deeper character flaw, or just an insecure ego, this obsession of President Trump with settling scores with his predecessor, Barack Obama, and critics of all stripes?

Man's best friend Because crazy people tend to be cunning and tireless, it's important to take reality breaks. So this is a column about my 6-year-old orange tabby, Albert, the most unusual cat I've known.

Cotton promises town halls later this year; Senator's closed-door policy unique among Arkansas congressional delegation Sen. Tom Cotton — the only member of the Arkansas congressional delegation with an appointment-only policy for constituent visits to field offices — is now promising that he will hold town hall meetings in Arkansas this year.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.