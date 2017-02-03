Find out more →

Friday, February 3, 2017

Final Obama jobs report: 227,000 new jobs, unemployment rate at 4.8 percent

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 3:22 PM

Employers added 227,000 jobs in January, the Labor Department announced today, marking a record 75 straight months of job growth (the previous record was 48).

It's the final jobs report of the Obama administration (Trump took office on January 20). Trump. Trump inherits an steadily growing economy with an unemployment rate of 4.8 percent, near a ten-year low. The Republican predictions about what Obama (and Obamacare) would do to the economy did not, for whatever reason, come true.

Perhaps worth noting that during the 2012 campaign, Mitt Romney promised that his policies would reduce unemployment down to 6 percent by the end of his first four years in office (Obama won and unemployment fell below 6 percent in half the time Romney promised). The unemployment rate nearly doubled over the course of George W. Bush's administration and it was nearly cut in half over the course of Obama's.

And remember "job-killing Obamacare"? Well. Via Dan Diamond at Politico:

click to enlarge dano_d.png

More from Diamond:


