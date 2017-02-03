Final Obama jobs report: 227,000 new jobs, unemployment rate at 4.8 percent

click to enlarge

How those new jobs break down — they're essentially all full-time. pic.twitter.com/OQzRC4SCgG — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 3, 2017

During Obama years



Private-sector jobs: ↑ 11,804,000



Government jobs: ↓ 303,000



Source: @BLS_gov — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 3, 2017

Employers added 227,000 jobs in January, the Labor Department announced today, marking a record 75 straight months of job growth (the previous record was 48).It's the final jobs report of the Obama administration (Trump took office on January 20). Trump. Trump inherits an steadily growing economy with an unemployment rate of 4.8 percent, near a ten-year low. The Republican predictions about what Obama (and Obamacare) would do to the economy did not, for whatever reason, come true.Perhaps worth noting that during the 2012 campaign, Mitt Romney promised that his policies would reduce unemployment down to 6 percent by the end of his first four years in office (Obama won and unemployment fell below 6 percent in half the time Romney promised). The unemployment rate nearly doubled over the course of George W. Bush's administration and it was nearly cut in half over the course of Obama's.And remember "job-killing Obamacare"? Well. Via Dan Diamond at Politico:More from Diamond: