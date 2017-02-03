Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 3, 2017

New law gives father, parents standing to stop a woman's abortion

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 5:17 PM

click to enlarge MAYBERRY: His bill would let a spouse or a parent seek an injunction to stop a woman's abortion.
  • MAYBERRY: His bill would let a spouse or a parent seek an injunction to stop a woman's abortion.
State Rep. Andy Mayberry's HB 1032 bill that makes the safest abortion procedure available to women 12 weeks or more pregnant illegal also allows a husband or parents to seek an injunction to stop the abortion.

Because the law makes no exception for rape or incest, that means a man who rapes his wife or a father who rapes his daughter would be given a legal right to seek an injunction against the abortion. Governor Hutchinson has signed the legislation.

The Daily Beast asked Mayberry, who does not grant interviews to the Times, to interpret the civil remedies language in the bill. Here's what he said:
Asked whether the clause would allow a father to sue in cases of spousal rape or incest, Mayberry told The Daily Beast that the “bill wouldn’t affect a woman seeking an abortion by any other method” than dilation and evacuation, and that the bill prohibited the father from winning monetary damages in the event of rape or incest. The bill would not, however, prevent the father from seeking injunctive relief to stop an abortion under these circumstances.

Well, wasn't that thoughtful of Mayberry to exclude monetary damages.

The clause containing the language creating the right is at subsection 20-16-1804 (B) about civil penalties.

However, Bettina Brownstein and Holly Dickson, lawyers who work with the Arkansas ACLU, noted that the civil penalties section is not the main objection. The bill seeks to make a safe, legal abortion impossible to get after 12 weeks pregnancy, long before viability of the fetus.

"The real issue is not the cause of action they're trying to create," Dickson said, but the ban on the safest procedure abortion available to women and doctors. "Keep your eye on the ball," Brownstein said. No doctor is going to risk being charged with the felony punishment the law creates, leaving women without an ability to exercise their constitutional right.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Abortion, Andy Mayberry

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • 12 Delta National Small Prints winners include Criswell and Fendley

    Twelve works in the 21st annual "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition" at Arkansas State University have been purchased for the permanent collection of the Bradbury Art Museum, including two by Arkansans: Warren Criswell of Benton and DebiLynn Fendley of Arkadelphia. Work by four other Arkansas artists was accepted into the show as well.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 3, 2017

  • Frederick Douglass finally comes to attention of White House

    It just can't go unremarked on the Arkansas Blog that the president of the United States. speaking at a Black History Month gathering, gave praise to Frederick Douglass by saying he "is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice."
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Perfect timing: "End Hate" doors by V.L. Cox headed to Washington

    Arkansas artist V.L. Cox, who for the past couple of years has been creating three-dimensional works representing discrimination against women, African Americans, immigrants and LGBT people, is returning her "End Hate" doors to the Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 11. They'll be on exhibit 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Reflecting Pool steps.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 2, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Tort reform amendment includes legislative bid to seize judicial rule-making authority

    In addition to capping damages awarded in civil actions, the measure also give the legislature full power over the rules of pleading, practice, and procedure in the judicial branch, raising questions about the separation of powers in state government.

  • Beware of 'helpers'

    After Donald Trump's disaster of an executive order that resulted in green card and visa holders being detained and already approved refugees being denied entry into the United States, I posted on social media about the harmful effects.

  • Trump's obsession

    Is it a only a personality disorder, a deeper character flaw, or just an insecure ego, this obsession of President Trump with settling scores with his predecessor, Barack Obama, and critics of all stripes?

  • Man's best friend

    Because crazy people tend to be cunning and tireless, it's important to take reality breaks. So this is a column about my 6-year-old orange tabby, Albert, the most unusual cat I've known.

  • Cotton promises town halls later this year; Senator's closed-door policy unique among Arkansas congressional delegation

    Sen. Tom Cotton — the only member of the Arkansas congressional delegation with an appointment-only policy for constituent visits to field offices — is now promising that he will hold town hall meetings in Arkansas this year.

Visit Arkansas

Racing on the Cossatot

Racing on the Cossatot

Unique whitewater event on the horizon

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation