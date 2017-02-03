New law gives father, parents standing to stop a woman's abortion

Racing on the Cossatot
Unique whitewater event on the horizon
Asked whether the clause would allow a father to sue in cases of spousal rape or incest, Mayberry told The Daily Beast that the “bill wouldn’t affect a woman seeking an abortion by any other method” than dilation and evacuation, and that the bill prohibited the father from winning monetary damages in the event of rape or incest. The bill would not, however, prevent the father from seeking injunctive relief to stop an abortion under these circumstances.
FAUX Noise is claiming these added jobs were the results of Trump's anointment as the…
I hope and pray Jason Rapert won't be there to toss the Bible down our…
Maybe when adult Arkansans start getting infected by these idiots who refuse to get their…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings