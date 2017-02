Public hearing on Health Department's marijuana rules to be held March 10

The Arkansas State Board of Health will hold a public hearing on March 10, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. in the Auditorium of the Arkansas Department of Health, 4815 West Markham Street, Little Rock, AR, to allow interested persons to comment on the proposed adoption of Rules and Regulations Governing Medical Marijuana Registration, Testing, and Labeling in Arkansas.



Copies of the proposed Rules and Regulations will be available for public inspection and copying at the Office of General Counsel of the Arkansas Department of Health, 4815 West Markham Street, Little Rock, AR.



The public may submit written comments to: Robert Brech, Office of General Counsel, Arkansas Department of Health, 4815 West Markham Street, Slot 31, Little Rock, AR 72205-3867, or by e-mail address to Robert.Brech@arkansas.gov. no later than 8:00 a.m. on March 10, 2017.

Thehas set a meeting for 2 p.m. on March 10 to hear public comment on its rules and regulations governing On Jan. 26 , the board approved draft rules (with a few modifications) presented by Arkansas Department of Health staff.The rules, which will be enforced by the health department, only concern patient registration and the testing and labeling of marijuana. The department won't have control over regulating the production, distribution and sale of the product, or the licensing of pot-related businesses. Those rules are still being developed byand the, respectively.The medical marijuana amendment approved by voters in November originally set March 9 as the deadline for all three entities to finalize their rules, but recent legislation has pushed that date forward to May. However, the draft rules still must be published beforehand in order to allow for public comment. Here are the rules. And here's the notice of public hearing from the health department: