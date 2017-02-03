The Friday line and video

Little Rock attorney and blogger Matt Campbell, whose knack for deep research brought down Mark Darr, Mike Maggio and Dexter Suggs, now has his sights trained on another worthy target. Today, he filed a 113-page ethics complaint against state Treasurer Dennis Milligan that includes 14 separate allegations.
In addition to capping damages awarded in civil actions, the measure also give the legislature full power over the rules of pleading, practice, and procedure in the judicial branch, raising questions about the separation of powers in state government.
After Donald Trump's disaster of an executive order that resulted in green card and visa holders being detained and already approved refugees being denied entry into the United States, I posted on social media about the harmful effects.
Is it a only a personality disorder, a deeper character flaw, or just an insecure ego, this obsession of President Trump with settling scores with his predecessor, Barack Obama, and critics of all stripes?
Sen. Tom Cotton — the only member of the Arkansas congressional delegation with an appointment-only policy for constituent visits to field offices — is now promising that he will hold town hall meetings in Arkansas this year.
The citizen group Ozark Indivisible has a protest scheduled for 10 a.m. this morning outside of Sen. Tom Cotton's field office in Springdale. The group has been hoping to raise concerns about the future of the Affordable Care Act, the president's recent executive order enacting a travel ban, and other issues — but they say that Cotton and his team won't meet with them.
A banner expressing a commitment to honoring and celebrating Black history, complete with the slogan "Black Lives Matter," recently went up on Dickson Street in Fayetteville as part of a local group's slate of activities for Black History Month.