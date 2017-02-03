Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, February 3, 2017

Human rights Trumplandia: A tale of two covers

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 11:52 AM

The Trump Era is making for some striking — if heartbreaking — cover art. A picture being worth a thousand words and all, no further comment is needed.

The New Yorker:
Germany's Der Spiegel:
