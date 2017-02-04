Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Immigration / Politics Federal judge halts Trump's travel ban

Posted By on Sat, Feb 4, 2017 at 12:18 PM

A federal judge yesterday issued a nationwide temporary injunction blocking enforcement of President Trump's controversial travel ban, issued a week ago. The ban, which came via executive order, had enacted an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.

In the wake of U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart's ruling, airlines were told that previously canceled traveling visas were now reinstated. The ban is lifted — for now. The White House is complying with the judge's order but will seek an emergency stay of the ruling. (Meanwhile, Robart will begin consideration on Monday on whether to extend the temporary injunction.)

The ruling put Trump in a tizzy:

The so-called judge, Robart, was appointed by then President George W. Bush in 2004 and approved unanimously by the U.S. Senate.

