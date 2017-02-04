The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

A federal judge yesterday issued a nationwide temporary injunction blocking enforcement of's controversial travel ban, issued a week ago. The ban, which came via executive order, had enacted an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.In the wake of's ruling, airlines were told that previously canceled traveling visas were now reinstated. The ban is lifted — for now. The White House is complying with the judge's order but will seek an emergency stay of the ruling. (Meanwhile, Robart will begin consideration on Monday on whether to extend the temporary injunction.)The ruling put Trump in a tizzy:The so-called judge, Robart, was appointed by then President George W. Bush in 2004 and approved unanimously by the U.S. Senate.